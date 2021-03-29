Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 543.5% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer sold 56,820 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $217,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Oros sold 19,000 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $72,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,820 shares of company stock valued at $648,172 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 223,079 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.23. Evolving Systems has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

