Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.67% of Exelixis worth $353,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Exelixis by 573.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,722. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXEL opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

