ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $33.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 8,432 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $358,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,694,777.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,358,462.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,931 in the last 90 days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.