Feathercoin (FTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19,249.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $19,249.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009320 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.