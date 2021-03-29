Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,983 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $176.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

