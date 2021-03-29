Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,722,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Old Republic International by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

