FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $281.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.03 and a 200-day moving average of $263.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

