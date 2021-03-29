Financial Analysis: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) & SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.26%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and SemiLEDs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 2.36 $90.05 million $0.87 31.40 SemiLEDs $6.07 million 2.99 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Volatility & Risk

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 5.87% 5.35% 3.75% SemiLEDs -17.69% -36.29% -6.28%

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats SemiLEDs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

