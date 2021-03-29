Financial Contrast: Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) vs. Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Anixa Biosciences and Auris Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Auris Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and Auris Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -153.08% -129.89% Auris Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Auris Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auris Medical has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and Auris Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $250,000.00 549.13 -$10.02 million ($0.59) -8.58 Auris Medical N/A N/A -$6.68 million ($2.30) -1.47

Auris Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anixa Biosciences. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auris Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences beats Auris Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. It has a collaboration agreement with OntoChem GmbH to discover and develop anti-viral drug candidates against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It is also developing AM-125 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of acute peripheral vertigo; and AM-201, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the prevention of weight gain and drowsiness, which are side effects of various antipsychotic drugs, as well as AM-102 for the tinnitus treatment. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with INSERM; and Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

