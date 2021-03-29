Financial Review: Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Aphria alerts:

This table compares Aphria and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -36.10% -2.30% -1.66% USANA Health Sciences 10.57% 32.91% 22.26%

10.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 13.52 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -288.83 USANA Health Sciences $1.06 billion 1.92 $100.53 million $4.41 22.19

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USANA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aphria and USANA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 3 6 0 2.67 USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aphria presently has a consensus target price of $17.79, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.76%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Aphria.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Aphria on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.