First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Short Interest Update

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCIT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 612. First Citrus Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33.
About First Citrus Bancorporation
