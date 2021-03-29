First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Short Interest Update

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCIT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 612. First Citrus Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33.

About First Citrus Bancorporation

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community and retail banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as business accounts; personal loans; and mobile banking and mobile deposit services.

