First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) vs. State Street (NYSE:STT) Critical Contrast

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Financial and State Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A State Street 1 7 7 0 2.40

State Street has a consensus target price of $80.27, suggesting a potential downside of 6.55%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than First Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 25.62% 8.98% 1.25% State Street 20.75% 12.24% 0.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial and State Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $187.57 million 3.30 $48.87 million $3.80 12.06 State Street $13.13 billion 2.30 $2.24 billion $6.17 13.92

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and State Street has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

State Street beats First Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 82 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. It also rents an office building. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the investment servicing line of business, such as portfolio modeling and construction; trade order management; investment risk and compliance; and wealth management solutions. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

