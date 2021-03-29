First Growth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Avalara comprises about 0.8% of First Growth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,640.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock worth $15,533,596. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $154.84. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

