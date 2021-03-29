First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,920 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 1.51% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $75,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.99. 830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $60.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

