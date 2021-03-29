First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. The Andersons comprises about 2.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of The Andersons worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 32.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

ANDE traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $956.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

