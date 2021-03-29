FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FirstCash by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 168.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,095 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.