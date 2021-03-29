FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of FLIR Systems worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $55.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

