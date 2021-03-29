FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of FLIR Systems worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $55.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit