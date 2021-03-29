Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Shares of F opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

