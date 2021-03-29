Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $543.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4781 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.