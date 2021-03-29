Franchise Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

FRG stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

