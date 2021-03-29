Franklin Resources, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.
BEN opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.
In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
