Franklin Resources, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

BEN opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

