Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,494 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.56. 476,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,056,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

