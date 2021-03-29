Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

NYSE AME traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,859. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $127.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,678. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.