Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FPE. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.86 ($51.60).

FPE stock opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.56. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

