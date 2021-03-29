Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,912. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12 month low of $81.22 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.