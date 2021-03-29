General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 887.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,583 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $53,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.47. 19,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,119. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $181.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.27.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

