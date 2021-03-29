Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Reduced by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,865 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gentex worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,003. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $112,045.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,233.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.