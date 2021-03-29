Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

GIL opened at $30.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $68,151,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

