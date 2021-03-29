Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in March

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.0 days.

Shares of GVDBF opened at $3,801.31 on Monday. Givaudan has a one year low of $2,748.00 and a one year high of $4,481.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,862.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,080.70.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GVDBF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.