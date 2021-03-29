Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 74.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GLT opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $776.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.49. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

