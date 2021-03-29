Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,698 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 605,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 551,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $67.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $69.28.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

