Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

