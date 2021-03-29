Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $28.20 on Monday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.
