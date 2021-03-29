Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $28.20 on Monday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

