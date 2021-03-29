Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Up 166.1% in March

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the February 28th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRMA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

KRMA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

