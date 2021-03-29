GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Up 150.1% in March

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a growth of 150.1% from the February 28th total of 66,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:GOAC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,762. GO Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,076,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,414,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

There is no company description available for GO Acquisition Corp.

