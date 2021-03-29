Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.91. 636,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $29,680.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,772.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,873 shares of company stock valued at $261,531. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 151,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

