Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.46

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 29024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.