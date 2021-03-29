Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

