Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 152,524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of GPRE opened at $27.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $28.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

