Greenlane (GNLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $446.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,400 shares of company stock valued at $542,790. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

