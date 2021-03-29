Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 97,829 shares.The stock last traded at $49.30 and had previously closed at $49.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMAB. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,387,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

