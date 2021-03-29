Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GNTY opened at $34.43 on Monday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $415.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.44%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $59,925.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,500 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $656,216. 29.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

