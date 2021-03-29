Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.