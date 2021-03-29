Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $512,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $272.91 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $136.65 and a 52 week high of $273.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.