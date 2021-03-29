Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 59,832 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,832 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after acquiring an additional 721,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 459,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE CMC opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,363 shares of company stock worth $4,855,866. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.