Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,859 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.60% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE DSU opened at $11.00 on Monday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.