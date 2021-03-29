Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,464 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

NYSE RF opened at $21.00 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

