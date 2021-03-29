Hazelview Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Hazelview Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,542,004 shares during the quarter. VEREIT accounts for about 3.5% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $19,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in VEREIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in VEREIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in VEREIT by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 296,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VER remained flat at $$38.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

VER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

