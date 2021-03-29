HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.80

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 104516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

