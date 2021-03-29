Head to Head Analysis: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pro-Dex and Apyx Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $34.83 million 2.86 $6.11 million N/A N/A Apyx Medical $28.15 million 11.77 -$19.71 million ($0.58) -16.67

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pro-Dex and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Apyx Medical has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.10%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 17.34% 33.84% 21.11% Apyx Medical -64.16% -24.21% -20.64%

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Apyx Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate in eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

